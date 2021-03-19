Hari Venkata Kumari named GVMC Mayor

Will strive to draw investments to the city, she says

YSR Congress Party corporator from Ward 11, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, has been declared the new Mayor of Visakhapatnam city.

She will be the second woman Mayor of the city after Prof. Rajana Ramani.

Another ruling party corporator from Ward 52, Jiyyani Sridhar, has been elected Deputy Mayor. The election for both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor posts were held in the first special meeting of the newly-formed Council, which was held at the Council Hall of the GVMC office, here on Thursday.

Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, corporator from Ward 21, was also in contention for the post of Mayor.

Collector V. Vinay Chand announced the names of the newly-elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor and gave them the signed certificates.

It may be remembered that Ms. Venkata Kumari had won from Ward 11 securing 8,697 votes in the recent Urban Local Body (ULB) elections held on March 10. She earlier worked as a teacher, and her husband G. Srinivas has been a YSRCP supporter since the party’s inception.

After being sworn in as the new Mayor of the city, Ms. Venkata Kumari said that she would strive to improve drinking water supply, complete the underground drainage (UGD) project and try to provide basic amenities to the citizens.

“The city is capable of attracting investments and I will make all efforts to create a good atmosphere for firms to come and invest here,” she said.

Earlier, all 98 newly-elected corporators formed the new council by taking a pledge.

Of the 98 corporators, 58 are from the YSRCP, while 30 are from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). There are four Independent candidates and three from the Jana Sena Party. The BJP, CPI and CPI(M) have one corporator each.

YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana, B. Satyavathi, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav, Election Observer Pravin Kumar and GVMC Commissioner S. Nagalakshmi were present during the programme.