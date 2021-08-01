Hari Kiran takes charge as East Godavari Collector

East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran being greeted by Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi in Kakinada on Saturday.

KAKINADA

01 August 2021 01:13 IST

‘Tourism potential will be tapped’

Ch. Hari Kiran took charge as the Collector of East Godavari district on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Hari Kiran said that he would address the issues pertaining to the four mandals merged with the district.

“In 2011, I served as the Sub-Collector in Bhadrachalam. I have a good idea on the geography of the merged mandals,” said Mr. Hari Kiran. “The State government’s welfare programmes will be speeded up to achieve the targets. The tourism potential of the district will also be tapped,” he said.

The Collector offered a floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Collectorate premises. He interacted with Joint Collectors G. Lakshmisha, Ch. Kirthi, G. Raja Kumari, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar.