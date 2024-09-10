GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hare Krishna Movement extends a helping hand to flood victims in Vijayawada

The foundation has supplied 15 lakh food packets for flood victims since September 1, says its central region president Vamsidhara Dasa

Published - September 10, 2024 06:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Volunteers packing food for flood victims, at the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Mangalagiri in Guntur.

Volunteers packing food for flood victims, at the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Mangalagiri in Guntur. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

The Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation Andhra Pradesh, an associate trust of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, has been providing food to around 60,000 flood-hit people since September 1.

The foundation sprung into action after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged it to come to the aid of the flood victims. The foundation has been supplying around 2.5 lakh food packets per day, said Harekrishna Movement Charitable Foundation Andhra Pradesh Central Region president Vamsidhara Dasa.

The foundation cooks and packs the food, while the local administration distributes the food packets. As many as 15 lakh food packets have been supplied till date. As on September 9, about 220 tonnes of rice, 75,000 kg of vegetables and 30,000 kg of dal have been cooked. The foundation is preparing sambar rice, curd rice, pongal, upma, pulihora, and tomato rice among other items.

“We pray for the safety of all the flood victims. The foundation is providing food to Anna Canteens. We provided food to around 60,000 people on the first day. Next morning, Muralikrishna of Divis Laboratories offered financial support for preparing food for the flood victims. Since then, we have prepared around 15 lakh food packets, each weighing around 500 grams, in the last eight days,” Mr. Vamsidhara Dasa.

He said the food is prepared at the centralised kitchen of Akshaya Patra at Mangalagiri. “We have been preparing up to 2.2 lakh food packets per day. Around 300 volunteers are packing the food from 6 a.m. till midnight. We stopped preparing food on September 9 and started distributing groceries,” he said.

September 10, 2024

