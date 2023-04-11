HamberMenu
Hardeep Puri appreciates TTD for giving new lease of life to children through Hrudayalaya

The Union Minister visited Sri Padmavati Hrudayalaya and interacted with the parents of the children receiving treatment for heart ailments

April 11, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at the Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday, visited the Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre, also called Sri Padmavati Hrudayalaya, of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) here and appreciated the management for taking up service-oriented activities.

He visited the hospital wards and interacted with the parents of the children receiving treatment there. He also inspected the cardiac catheterization lab, the Intensive Care Unit and other state-of-the-art facilities in the hospital.

“I have just now seen babies who are a few days old and a few months old at the hospital, recovering from complicated surgeries performed deftly by the dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staff. I compliment the TTD for giving a new lease of life to the children,” he said.

‘Health index, a major indicator’

He said that the health index, apart from the literacy rate, is a major indicator of the development of a nation.

“Today, we have rebuilt the healthcare infrastructure in the country from scratch under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has become a role model to the entire world during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have provided vaccines to over 224 crore people,” he said.

Mr. Puri also visited the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation of the Disabled (BIRRD), the orthopaedic super-speciality hospital run by the TTD, adjacent to the Heart Centre.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Heart Centre director N. Srinath Reddy were also present.

