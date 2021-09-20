Hard work, will power key to crack UPSC exams: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

20 September 2021 00:54 IST

Minister for Transport and I & PR Perni Venkataramaiah on Sunday said success cannot elude for long if one was determined to achieve it.

Speaking after releasing a current affairs magazine published by the Sarat Chandra IAS Academy in the city, the Minister said the Civil Services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are thought to be very difficult.

“There is nothing one cannot achieve provided there is determination and hard work involved,” he said, appreciating the efforts of the coaching academy of putting together the important current affairs in one place to help the budding civil servants prepare well for the exam.

The academy’s Managing Director Sarat Chandra said in keeping with the growing aspirations of the present generation, the academy had introduced combination courses of Intermediate with IAS coaching and Degree with IAS coaching and had roped in senior civil servants, both retired and in service, to impart classes and guide the students through their careers.