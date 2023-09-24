ADVERTISEMENT

Hard work, dedication lead to success: former A.P. Judge Siva Sankara Rao

September 24, 2023 01:25 am | Updated September 23, 2023 11:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Judge and Chairman of the Judicial Review Committee, Andhra Pradesh B. Siva Sankara Rao was speaking at the third convocation of the VIT-AP University

The Hindu Bureau

Former Judge and Chairman of the Judicial Preview Committee, Andhra Pradesh, Justice B. Siva Sankara Rao and founder and Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan presenting a certificate to Ph.D. student Kunche Vijaya Lakshmi at the third convocation of the institution, at Amaravati on September 23. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Hard work and dedication are cornerstones of success for students, said former Judge and Chairman of the Judicial Review Committee, Andhra Pradesh B. Siva Sankara Rao on Saturday.

Speaking at the third convocation of the VIT-AP University, Justice Sankar Rao said convocations mark the students’ accomplishments and they serve as a reminder of the power of commitment and diligence, motivating students to pursue their future ambitions with determination.

Director of Microsoft, Bengaluru, Ashish Sharma said students who invest in hard work and stay dedicated are more likely to persevere through challenges and setbacks; they develop resilience and the ability to bounce back from failures. Founder and Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan said the institution had been working relentlessly to nurture talent, foster academic excellence and mould future leaders.

A total of 1611 students graduated, including 16 gold medallists and 70 rank holders across Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ph.D programmes in Engineering and Management disciplines. The university conferred Degrees to a diverse group of students from various academic disciplines, including Engineering, Management and Science. A set of students were also recognised for their outstanding academic achievements.

As many as 34 students received Ph.D certificates, six of them received M.Tech VLSI certificates, 246 M.Tech (Integrated five-year course) in Software Engineering, 547 B. Tech (CSE), 56 B. Tech (CSE with Artificial Intelligence), 167 B.Tech (CSE with Data Analytics), 208 B. Tech (CSE with Networking and Security), 119 B. Tech ECE, 51 B.Tech (ECE with Embedded Systems), 29 B.Tech (ECE with VLSI), 22 B. Tech (Mechanical), 29 BBA, 14 BBA with specialisation in Business Analytics, five M.Sc Physics, 27 M.Sc Chemistry and 51 M.Sc in Data Science.

