Hard work, commitment pay off, says Spl. Task Force official

As a child, he had no footwear nor did he have a proper bag to carry books to school. When at home, he helped his father by milking cows, tending cattle and carrying milk to the houses of ‘babus’ who would advise him to study well as that was the only way to come up in life.

“I would listen to them as it made a lot of sense,” recalls AP Special Protection Force Commandant Konda Narasimha Rao, who shared his story at the third episode of ‘Human Library’ started by the Tagore Memorial Library, on Saturday.

He narrated an incident that had a positive impact on him. A poor woman told his mother that she was very happy as her son had become an SI. “I could see the twinkle in her eyes.” He said it made him decide to become at least a police constable one day. In 1985, he borrowed ₹20 from his mother and attended the interview for recruitment in security forces and got selected. He then wrote the departmental exam and came second at the national level and made it to assistant sub-inspector’s post. In 1993, he was shifted to the Special Task Force in combined AP.

On the day’s topic “Use of cycle—Results”, Mr. Rao said cycling was an excellent physical exercise and urged people to use cycle to cover short distances.

The event was organised in association with the Vivekananda Youth Association and the Vijayawada Cycle Club.