‘Harassed’ for delivering a girl, constable ‘ends’ life

CHITTOOR

09 August 2021 01:13 IST

‘Her in-laws allegedly opposed a family planning procedure’

A woman constable ended her life at her village Karthikeyapuram in Penumuru mandal, 30 km from here, on Sunday, allegedly vexed with the harassment by her in-laws for she gave birth to a girl two months ago.

According to information, woman constable, Sukanya (27), who was posted in Tirumala, had been on maternity leave after her delivery. Her husband, Prasad (30), works as an outsourcing staff at the SVIMS Hospital at Tirupati. The couple was blessed with a girl two years ago.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that the in-laws had allegedly opposed the proposal of Sukanya to undergo a family planning procedure.

“The in-laws allegedly had been harassing Sukanya for not delivering a male child. On Sunday morning, there was reportedly a tiff between Sukanya and her in-laws,” the Deputy SP said.

Sukanya reportedly left home in the morning and hanged herself from a tree on the outskirts of the village.

The Penumuru police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered. The police said that the family members of deceased would also be questioned.

People in distress can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.