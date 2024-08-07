‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally held in Nellore

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme, Nellore District Joint Collector Surya Teja has called upon the people to hoist the national flag at every house. Ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, he along with hundreds of people participated in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally from VRC Ground to Mahatma Gandhi Statue Centre in the city on Wednesday morning.

On this occasion, he said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations will be held till August 13th, and programmes have been designed so that the national flags are hoisted on every house within the municipal corporation limits. He said that all necessary steps are being taken in coordination with all the government departments to make the programme a success.

As a part of the ongoing Breast Feeding Week, Mr. Teja suggested that everyone should know the uniqueness of breast milk and create awareness among the people about its importance for the health of the infants and children. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. Penchalaiah, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Malola, and other officials also participated in the programme.