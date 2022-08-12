Har Ghar Tiranga: Over 10,000 students to take part in celebrations on M.G. Road today

No vehicles allowed on the road between 8 a.m. and 12 noon

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
August 12, 2022 21:41 IST

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations will be organised on a large scale on M.G. Road in the city on Saturday.

In a release, Mr. Rao said that as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations Har Ghar Tiranga programme will be launched and to mark it over 10,000 students from various colleges would form a human chain of 3.5 kilometres in length and hold a national flag on M.G. Road.

He said the programme would begin at 8 a.m. and several cultural programmes would be conducted at four locations — Trendset Mall, PVP Mall, PWD Grounds and Police Control Room junction.

Ministers and other public representatives would take part in the programme at PVP Mall, he said.

Meanwhile, the police department imposed traffic diversions on the roads leading to M.G. Road between the Police Control Room and Benz Circle from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Vehicular traffic will be diverted to alternative roads such as Krishnalanka Highway and Five Route. No vehicles will be allowed on M.G. Road during that time.

