Andhra Pradesh: Har Ghar Tiranga appeal resonates across State

An appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the country to hoist the Tricolour at their homes ahead of Independence Day resonated across the State, with lakhs of denizens participating in the campaign.

The Tricolour fluttered high on top of apartments, high-rise buildings, offices, residences and government buildings across cities, towns and villages in the State. Many educational institutions also draped the national flag on their buildings.

People from all walks of life took part in the campaign.

“There was a huge response from the public to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Many people bought flags from book stalls and fancy shops to participate in the campaign, which coincided with the 75 th Independence Day celebrations,” said a student S. Srivalli of Nuzvid.

Officers of various State and Central government departments, including Education, Revenue, Medical and Health, Labour, South Central Railway, Police, and National Disaster Response Force participated in the campaign.

Thousands of people who had hoisted flags on their houses, took selfies, uploaded their photographs on the harghartiranga.com website launched by the Centre, and received ‘Certificates of Appreciation’ from the Union Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Residents hoisted the national flag on their huts in villages and took selfies from August 13 to 15. Students and youth vied with each other to purchase flags of different sizes to take part in the nationwide campaign.

Students of various schools and colleges organised huge rallies by carrying the Tricolour as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and paid tributes to Pingali Venkayya, designer of the national flag, on the occasion.

“The State and Central Governments organised ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations on a grand scale. People recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, and felicitated their family members. Pingali Venkayya was remembered on the occasion. The campaign was a big success,” said Goparaju Venkata Raghuram, son of freedom fighter Goparaju Venkata Anantha Sarma.

“I am glad to participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, which coincided with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” said a school teacher Ch. Prabhakar Rao.