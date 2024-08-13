ADVERTISEMENT

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ aims to infuse patriotism among youth, says MCT Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya

Published - August 13, 2024 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

She flags off a procession along with SPMVV vice-chancellor V. Uma and Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu

The Hindu Bureau

Students carrying the Indian in a procession as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ event, in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme organised as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is aimed at infusing patriotism among the younger generation by recalling the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, said Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya.

At an event organised jointly by the MCT, Department of Tourism and Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) here on Tuesday, students took out a colourful procession and collectively carried a massive flag over their heads.

Ms. Mourya flagged off the procession along with SPMVV vice-chancellor V. Uma and Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu. It began at Mahati auditorium and concluded at SVU Tarakarama Stadium.

“The national flag used to be hoisted solely atop government offices on Independence Day, but on the 75th year, let us hoist the tricolour on private buildings as well,” she said. Mr. Subbarayudu called upon the youth to work for the nation’s development.

Regional Director (Tourism) Ramana Prasad, District Tourism Officer Rupendranath Reddy and SPMVV registrar N. Rajani also took part.

