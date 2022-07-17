Andhra Pradesh

Har Ghar Tiranga: 1.62 crore flags will be distributed in Andhra Pradesh, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo: Handout
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 17, 2022 21:41 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 04:16 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the State government would distribute 1.62 crore national flags to every household and establishments as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking in a video conference of Chief Ministers with the Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that every effort would be made to ensure that every household and establishment hoists the national flag during the campaign.

"Andhra Pradesh is committed to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. To instil a feeling of patriotism among the citizens, the government has taken up several initiatives. All the industries, industrial establishments, shops and commercial establishments have been asked to hoist the national flag and motivate their staff. All government offices will hoist the national flag," he said.

The 5.25 lakh fair price shops and 15,000 village and ward secretariats would hoist the flag. Anaganwadi and ASHA workers, 1.20 lakh village and ward secretariat staff and 2.6 lakh volunteers would actively take part in making the campaign a success, he said.

