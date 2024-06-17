GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Happy to work in any capacity for development of Andhra Pradesh, says Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav

Published - June 17, 2024 06:56 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
Minister for Finance Payyavula Keshav garlanding a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, at Gooty in Anantapur district on Monday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Payyavula Keshav reiterated his commitment to ensuring the welfare of his home district Anantapur, even while discharging his responsibilities as Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister.

“Though I am a Minister, I’m happy to work in any capacity for the development of Andhra Pradesh and for the welfare and progress of the people of the State,” Mr. Keshav said.

In his first visit to Anantapur after taking office, Mr. Keshav was accorded a warm welcome near the Bata Sunkulamma temple in Gooty mandal. MLAs from undivided Anantapur district Gummanuru Jayaram, Bandaru Sravani, Amilineni Surendrababu, Daggubati Venkata Prasad, M.S. Raju, and J.C. Asmith Reddy, Member of Parliament Ambika Lakshminarayana, former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, and TDP district president G. Venkata Shivadu Yadav extended a warm welcome to Mr. Keshav.

The Minister participated in special prayers at Bata Sunkulamma temple and paid his respects to N.T. Rama Rao and B.R. Ambedkar at their statues at Pattikonda Road Junction. Later, a roadshow was conducted on a specially arranged vehicle, during which he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue by garlanding it.

Mr. Keshav thanked the Chief Minister for entrusting him with the Finance Department, and said he would ensure transparency in the State’s financial affairs. He spoke of his background in public life, citing years of experience in advocating for farmers’ welfare and battling for irrigation and potable water resources in the Rayalaseema region.

