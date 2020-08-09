Happy that govt. is planning to issue land pattas to tribals: A.P. Governor

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada

09 August 2020 09:50 IST

Governor extends his greetings on World Adivasi Day

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has conveyed his greetings to the Adivasi communities in the State on the occasion of the World Adivasi Day, also known as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, on August 9.

“About 26 lakh tribal people reside in Andhra Pradesh. The World Adivasi Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the Adivasis,” the Governor said.

“I am happy that the State government is planning to issue land pattas to the tribal people soon under the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) to eligible Adivasis, and their contribution towards environmental safeguard and water conservation will be recognised today,” Mr. Harichandan said in his message.

