Hanuman jayanthi celebrated, sobha yatras organised in Vijayawada

May 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

At Kottur Tadepalli, Hanumath Kalyanam, Kadali phalarchana, Sindhurarchana, Nagavalli dalarchana, Sundarakanda and Dattatreya chandi navagraha homams were performed.

The Hindu Bureau

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists taking out a bike rally as a part of the Hanuman sobha yatra in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Hanumath Jayanthi was celebrated in the city with religious fervour on Sunday. From early morning itself, devotees flocked to different temples of Lord Hanuman, including those in Benz Circle and Indrakeeladri. Devotees offered special prayers at the highly popular Machavaram Anjeneyaswamy temple and smaller Hanuman temples such as the one near Benz Circle, Eluru locks and Sitarampuram. Pujas were organised at all the Rama temples across the city.

At Kottur Tadepalli, Hanumath Kalyanam, Kadali phalarchana, Sindhurarchana, Nagavalli dalarchana, Sundarakanda and Dattatreya chandi navagraha homams were performed. Vedic scholar Kappagantu Janaki Rama Avadhani, temple trustee Kappagantu Lakshminarayana and others were present.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam organised celebrations at the Hanuman temple near the foothill of Indrakeeladri. Anjaneya Swamy is considered the kshetrapalaka of Indrakeeladri.

Starting with the 135-foot Hanuman statue at Paritala, 30 km from here on National Highway number 9, devotees offered pujas at the famous Hanuman temple at Hanuman Junction on National Highway number 5 and the Panchamukha Anjaneya Swami Temple at Kothuru Tadepalli village near here. The temples were all decked up for the occasion.

Shoba yatra taken ou

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organised a Hanuman sobha yatra and a bike rally. Many women, clad in sarees and wearing saffron turbans, took part in the bike rally. BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressed the gathering before flagging off the rally.  

Another Hanuman sobha yatra was taken out by youth and BJP and Bajrang Dal cadre from Madduru Anjaneya Swamy temple to Penamaluru. The yatra passed through Kankipadu and other areas. Vallabhaneni Lokesh, Nagidi Sambasiva Rao and others were present. 

