Handloom expos will be held across Andhra Pradesh to encourage weavers, says Minister

Published - September 28, 2024 10:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

New designs are being made under the aegis of Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh and training is being given to weavers to replicate the designs, says S. Savitha

The Hindu Bureau

Textiles Minister S. Savitha visiting stalls at the Handloom Bazaar in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Handloom bazaars and exhibitions will be organised across Andhra Pradesh to encourage the weavers by ensuring their financial security, Minister for Handlooms & Textiles S. Savitha has said.

Addressing the media after inaugurating a handloom bazaar at PVP Square Mall in Vijayawada on September 28, Saturday, the Minister said the government was helping weavers keep up with the trends. New designs are being made under the auspices of the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh and training is being given to weavers to replicate the designs, she said.

She said training is also being given to them on use of natural colours in handloom products. “The government is striving hard to benefit the weavers and the industry,” Ms. Savitha said.

Later, the Minister, along with other officials, visited the stalls at the Handloom Bazaar and interacted with weavers.

