Handloom expo in Vijayawada
Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz will inaugurate a ‘Special Handloom Expo- 2021’, a handloom exhibition-cum-sale organised by the State Handloom and Textiles Department at the Krishna District Rice and Oil Millers Association Hall in Gandhinagar, on Thursday (March 25).
The event, scheduled to be inaugurated at 5 p.m., will be on till April 8. Police Commissioner B. Sreenivasulu, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and Joint Collectors L. Siva Sankar, K. Madhavi Latha and K. Mohan Kumar will also attend the inaugural session.
