Handloom expo begins in Rajamahendravaram

60 weavers from south India to exhibit collections

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Wednesday inaugurated State Handloom Expo in the city, where 60 weavers from across south India would exhibit their collections till March 8.

The AP State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (APCO) in collaboration with the Handloom Development Commissioner of the Ministry of Textiles is conducting the exhibition. This is the first of the eight exhibitions to be conducted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Mr. Bharat said that the exhibition would provide the much-needed avenue for weavers to tap the market.