Handloom crafts fair begins at Shilparamam

The 15-day All India Handloom Crafts Mela-2020 was inaugurated at Shilparamam in Madhurawada on Wednesday.
A wide collection of handloom and craft products from across the country are up for sale at the exhibition.
Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao virtually inaugurated the programme from Amaravati. The event, which will be held till December 30, is being organised by the A.P. Shilparamam Arts, Crafts & Cultural Society, in association with Development Commissioner of Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles.
Speaking during the inaugural, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that 70 associations of handloom weavers and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh among other States are taking part in the exhibition. He said that such exhibitions will prove to be useful for weavers and craftsmen for marketing their products.
“The State government is taking steps to organise such events in every city in the State to help the weavers,” he said.
Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Tourism and Culture, Pravin Kumar, Managing Director of APTDC, and Jayaraj, Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Shilparamam, were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath