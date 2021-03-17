Handicrafts expo to begin today in Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Chief Executive Officer B. Jayaraj on Tuesday said that the handicrafts and handloom exhibition will begin at Shilparamam on NTR beach here on March 17.

In an official release, Mr. Jayaraj said that the handicrafts exhibition would be held till March 26 and the exclusive exhibition of handloom products will end by March 30.

Handicrafts from Etikoppaka, Kondapalli, Udayagiri and other parts of Andhra Pradesh will be displayed in the exhibition that will be inaugurated by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday.