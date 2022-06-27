Handhold farmers in crucial sowing season, Jagan directs officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to strengthen e-cropping so that the compensation to crop loss could be provided.

"Ensure that digital receipts of e-cropping are directly sent to the farmers' cellphones, so that they can directly question any crop loss. Prepare SOPs in this regard. The joint responsibility of e-cropping process should be given to VROs, survey and agriculture assistants, and the master registers containing data of lands being cultivated in the village should be made available to them,” Mr. Jagan said during a review meeting on e cropping and paddy procurement through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) ahead of the beginning of Kharif season.

He said geo tagging and uploading photographs should be done in e-cropping and added that cropping should start from June 15 and be completed by the end of August.

Stating that social audit should start in the first week of September and the lists should be displayed at village and ward secretariats, Mr. Jagan said that senior officials should review e-cropping every 15 days and added that mandal and district level officers also should inspect the e-cropping process.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that no millers were involved in paddy procurement and said it should be done through RBKs. He asserted that the responsibility of paddy procurement and payment of money to farmers lay with the Civil Supplies Department.

Paddy, after procurement, should be weighed at another weigh bridge and receipt should be given to farmers so that they would get MSP. He said it was the responsibility of the government to procure the crop and ensure MSP to farmers.

Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Karumuri Nageswara Rao, AP Agri Mission Vice Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Advisor Ambati Krishna Reddy, Marketing and Cooperative Principal Secretary Y. Madhusudan Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner M. Girija Shankar, Agriculture Special Commissioner C. Hari Kiran, Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana and other officials were present.