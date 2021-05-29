Handhold children who lost single parent to COVID-19, says NGO

District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu handing over FD bonds to children orphaned by COVID-19, in Nellore.

NELLORE / ONGOLE

29 May 2021 22:44 IST

‘There are 331 such children in Nellore and Prakasam districts’

Eight-year-old Sandeep and his three-year-old sister from Kesamnenipalli, near Kaluvoya, in Nellore district had first lost their mother to COVID-19 and then their father, leaving them in the lurch.

The children were since being taken care of by their uncle Ramasubbaiah, who was finding the going tough.

The State government’s decision to issue Fixed Deposit (FD) bonds for ₹10 lakh each in the names of children below poverty line (BPL) who have lost their parents to the dreaded virus has come as a big relief.

“The decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given some hope to the children whose parents have succumbed to the virus,” Mr. Ramasubbaih said while taking the FD bonds issued to the siblings by Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.

The district administration has so far identified 10 such children.

‘Adoption no solution’

Adoption of such children may not be successful going by the past experiences. Children above the age of six have not been getting well with the adopted parents. Hence, foster care has to be promoted in a big way to take care of such children by providing financial support on a monthly basis to the immediate family members and additional ration supply.

According to official sources, there are about 240 children in Nellore district who have lost either their father or mother, and their plight is no different.

“Children hailing from such families should also be provided succour by the government in this hour of crisis,” said N.V.S. Rammohan, director of HELP, a non-governmental organisation.

The government should arrange for admission of such children in the State-run residential schools, he said.

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Prakasam district has stepped up its efforts to identify all such hapless children.

While seven children have lost both their parents, 91 others lost a single parent in the district, according to official sources.

Accommodation had been arranged for a 11-year-old girl from Tripurantakam in the State-run Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalaya, said CWC Chairperson Ch. Bharati. The girl’s father had deserted her after her mother succumbed to COVID-19.

‘Vulnerable lot’

“Children are the most vulnerable during the pandemic times. This is also the time when hundreds of children drop out of school for various reasons. The partial curfew has forced many adolescent daughters and sons of migrant workers to go in search of work. Some of them become victims of sexual abuse when they go for work without accompanied by their parents,” Ms. Bharati said.

“The CWC has begun a massive exercise in coordination with the officials of the Education and Police departments to identify all such children and join them preferably in the State-run residential schools so that they can study without any break,” she added.