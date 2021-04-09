Handbooks on countering human trafficking released

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan released a set of five handbooks on ‘Countering Human Trafficking’ brought out by an NGO, Prajwala, at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said that the menace of human trafficking should be tackled with a victim-centred approach.

He said that the handbooks will be helpful to duty-bearers and stakeholders, including judicial officers, prosecution officers, child welfare committees, labour department officers and civil society organisations in the State as a useful tool in the prevention and tackling of human trafficking.

Mr. Harichandan appreciated the efforts of Ms. Sunitha Krishnan and her team at Prajwala for their pioneering work on anti-trafficking and related crime with the motive of ‘prevention, protection, rescue, rehabilitation & re-integration’. Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and others were present.