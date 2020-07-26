Hand-written banner against Maoists surfaces in Chintoor agency

A banner questioning the ideology of the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) groups appeared on Chintoor-Sarive road in Chintoor agency of East Godavari district on Sunday morning.
It was tied to a roadside tree close to a group of three hamlets affected by the LWE activities – Tullama, Sarive and Boddugudem. The Chittoor agency shares border with Chhattisgarh.
The banner, in the name of Adivasi Girijana Sangham (AGS), has many questions written on it for the Maoists: “Why do you celebrate the Martyrs’ Week? At a time when the government is building schools in the agency, the Maoists are instigating minors to join them in the Naxal movement.”
The Maoists are gearing up to celebrate the martyrs’ week from July 28.
The banner further said that the Maoists had targeted minor and innocent tribals, recruiting them for the movement in which they required to dedicate their entire life to the forest.
The AGS questioned the Maoists whether they were for the development of tribals or against it.
However, no names of the AGS members were mentioned on the banner.
At least four Maoists belonging to the Guttikoya tribe have surrendered to the East Godavari police since March, who were minors when they had joined the LWE groups. All of them belong to the East Godavari agency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath