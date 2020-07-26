Hand-written banner against Maoists surfaces in Chintoor agency

A banner questioning the ideology of the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) groups appeared on Chintoor-Sarive road in Chintoor agency of East Godavari district on Sunday morning.

It was tied to a roadside tree close to a group of three hamlets affected by the LWE activities – Tullama, Sarive and Boddugudem. The Chittoor agency shares border with Chhattisgarh.

The banner, in the name of Adivasi Girijana Sangham (AGS), has many questions written on it for the Maoists: “Why do you celebrate the Martyrs’ Week? At a time when the government is building schools in the agency, the Maoists are instigating minors to join them in the Naxal movement.”

The Maoists are gearing up to celebrate the martyrs’ week from July 28.

The banner further said that the Maoists had targeted minor and innocent tribals, recruiting them for the movement in which they required to dedicate their entire life to the forest.

The AGS questioned the Maoists whether they were for the development of tribals or against it.

However, no names of the AGS members were mentioned on the banner.

At least four Maoists belonging to the Guttikoya tribe have surrendered to the East Godavari police since March, who were minors when they had joined the LWE groups. All of them belong to the East Godavari agency.