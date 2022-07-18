Andhra Pradesh

Hand over TIDCO houses to beneficiaries on time, Minister tells officials

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 18, 2022 23:38 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 23:38 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh has asked the officials concerned to ensure that all arrangements are made to hand over the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries at the earliest.

In a review meeting with the officials of the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) on Monday, Mr. Suresh asked them to focus on the registration of the houses whose construction was completed.

He asked the departments to coordinate and arrange basic amenities at the layouts. “It doesn’t make sense if the houses built with crores of rupees are not handed over to the beneficiaries in time,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised ₹400 crore every month and there was no dearth of funds for the construction of the houses. All the 1.39 lakh houses had to be completed as per the schedule, he said.

