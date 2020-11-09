Hand over pending houses to beneficiaries: TDP

ONGOLE

09 November 2020 06:31 IST

Their construction was taken up during TDP regime

The Telugu Desam Party in Prakasam district on Sunday urged the YSR Congress Party Government in the State to immediately handover all the pending houses, whose construction was taken up during the previous TDP regime, to the beneficiaries immediately.

Addressing the media here, its Ongole Lok Sabha unit president N. Balaji said if the government failed to do so by coming Sankranti, they would themselves take up the task on January 15. The government had brought agony to the beneficiaries by withholding distribution of houses, whose construction was taken up during the then Chandrababu Naidu regime, he said.

Of the 20 lakh houses taken up during the previous TDP regime, construction of about eight lakh houses spilled over and needed only finishing touches, he said.

Irregularities alleged

Alleging irregularities to the tune of ₹40 crore in the levelling of Paramboke land for the purpose of sites by ruling party MLAs, he demanded a probe to unearth the scam.

Accusing the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government of keeping the poor people in an illusion by promising 30 lakh houses in two phases, he said if they were sincere in their purpose, they should first distribute to the poor such house sites which were not involved in court litigation.