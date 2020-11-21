Hand over houses to beneficiaries: Former MLA

VIZIANAGARAM

21 November 2020 23:15 IST

Former Vizianagaram MLA Meesala Geeta on Saturday urged Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner S.S. Varma to hand over houses to beneficiaries immediately as their names were finalised long ago to get the dwellings constructed by Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation during TDP regime.

She submitted a memorandum to him, explaining the process which was followed to select genuine persons to get houses constructed by APTIDCO. Ms. Geeta expressed concern over the alleged changes to the list of beneficiaries after the YSRCP had come to power in the State. Vizianagaram former market chairperson Silada Trinadh and other leaders were present.

