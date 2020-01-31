Hand over Hathiramji Mutt properties to TTD: BJP

BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy demanded that the State government hand over the properties of Hathiram Babaji Mutt to TTD.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he categorically said that his party was totally against the hasty decision taken by the government in appointing the Executive Officer of Sri Kalahasti temple C. Chandrasekhar Reddy as the custodian of the mutt in the aftermath of the suspension of Mahanth Arjun Das on the alleged charges of financial impropriety and other irregularities.

Had the case been related to the properties of a Christian missionary or a wakf board would the government dared to react in such a hurried way?, he questioned.

The mutt no doubt has land properties worth several crores in different parts of the country but unfortunately a significant percentage of them are under the illegal control of political leaders. The government should pass a special legislation for taking back such encroached properties and hand them over to the TTD besides ordering a judicial inquiry into the entire episode, he said.