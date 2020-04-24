Andhra Pradesh

HAM operators launch 24x7 helpline

A group of organisations of HAM operators has launched an exclusive helpline to address the issues faced by the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christened “COVID-19 Ham Support Network Helpline”, it is a collective initiative of the Communication Services and R&D Centre, Amateur Radio Promotional Force, AMSAT-IN. “Keeping the communication channel alive despite odds, we provide round the clock communication service,” said Ham Radio team coordinator K.V. Prasad (VU2JES). He said the group has been transmitting and receiving messages regularly through Ham Radio communication and also through WhatsApp.

For any emergency communication or help, Mr. Prasad could be contacted (WhatsApp: 9493258899, SoftTalk: 9493800081, Landline: 2435959).

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 11:34:50 PM

