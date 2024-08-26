Halt provided for Vande Bharat Express at Eluru

The South Central Railway (SCR) has provided an additional stop for Train No. 20708/20707 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express at Eluru railway station.

Eluru Parliament Member Putta Mahesh Kumar flagged off the train on Sunday. Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Eluru MLA Badeti Radha Krishnayya, Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan Kumar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) P.E. Edwin attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahesh Kumar thanked the Railway Ministry for providing the additional stoppage, which would enhance connectivity to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

