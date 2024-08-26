GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Halt provided for Vande Bharat Express at Eluru

Published - August 26, 2024 03:26 am IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) has provided an additional stop for Train No. 20708/20707 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express at Eluru railway station.

Eluru Parliament Member Putta Mahesh Kumar flagged off the train on Sunday. Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Eluru MLA Badeti Radha Krishnayya, Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan Kumar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) P.E. Edwin attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahesh Kumar thanked the Railway Ministry for providing the additional stoppage, which would enhance connectivity to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.