Hallmarked gold jewellery will be available in three grades: official

A workshop on ‘Hallmarking’ conducted jointly by The Visakhapatnam Gold and Silver Merchants Association and Bureau of Indian Standards(BIS), Visakhapatnam branch, to enlighten the importance of the Hallmarking scheme, which comes under mandatory registration as per IS 1417 which is to be implemented with effect from June 1.

Scientist & Head of BIS, Visakhapatnam, B. Sandhya, explained to the gold merchants about the Hallmark scheme, terms and conditions and procedure to obtain the licence. She explained that Hallmark gold jewellery would now be available in three grades of 14 carat, 18 carat and 22 carats. The caratage would also be marked on jewellery in addition to fineness for convenience of consumers.

For 22 carat jewellery, 22K will be marked in addition to 916 (22K916), for 18 carat jewellery, 18K will be marked in addition to 750 (18K750) and for 14 carat jewellery, 14K will be marked in addition to 585 (14K585).

Scientist-C Sakuram G. briefed the enforcement activity and provisions relevant to violations under the Section 15 of the BIS Act, 2016, and penalty for those who contravene the provisions. They could be punished with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to one year or with fine which shall not be less than ₹ 1 lakh and may extend up to five times the value of goods or articles.

Around 200 jewellers from various places of the city, Gajuwaka, Bheemili, Tagarapuvalasa and Gopalapatnam. jewellers and representatives of Assaying Hallmark centres attended and agreed to comply with the Hallmarking Regulations, 2018.

Visakhapatnam Gold and Silver Merchants Association president M. Srinivas, vice presidents A. Srinivas and Y. Sudhakar, and other members participated.