Hall tickets for written exam available on APPSC website

September 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has hosted on its website — https://psc.ap.gov.in — the hall tickets for the written examination (Computer Based Test) for the posts of Technical Assistant (Geophysics) in the A.P. Ground Water Sub-Service, Civil Assistant Surgeon in the A.P. Insurance Medical Services and Assistant Inspector of Fisheries in the A.P. Fisheries Sub-Service, scheduled to be held on September 27 and October 3.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the Commission website from September 19.

