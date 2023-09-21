ADVERTISEMENT

Hall tickets for Group-IV written test can be downloaded from APPSC website from Sept. 25

September 21, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made available on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the hall tickets for written examination (Computer-Based Test) for direct recruitment to various posts under Group-IV Services, scheduled to be held on October 3 and 4.

They can be downloaded from September 25, said a statement on Thursday.

The test for the posts of District Probation Officer, Grade-II in the A.P. Juvenile Welfare Correctional Sub-Service (PC-02) is scheduled to be held on October 3 and October 5, for Industrial Promotion Officer in the A.P. Industrial Subordinate Service on October 3, Junior Translator (Telugu) in the A.P. Translation Subordinate Service on October 3 and 5, Food Safety Officer in the A.P. Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration Subordinate Service on October 3 and 4 and for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in the A.P. Transport Subordinate Service on October 6.

