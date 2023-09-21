HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Hall tickets for Group-IV written test can be downloaded from APPSC website from Sept. 25

September 21, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made available on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the hall tickets for written examination (Computer-Based Test) for direct recruitment to various posts under Group-IV Services, scheduled to be held on October 3 and 4.

They can be downloaded from September 25, said a statement on Thursday.

The test for the posts of District Probation Officer, Grade-II in the A.P. Juvenile Welfare Correctional Sub-Service (PC-02) is scheduled to be held on October 3 and October 5, for Industrial Promotion Officer in the A.P. Industrial Subordinate Service on October 3, Junior Translator (Telugu) in the A.P. Translation Subordinate Service on October 3 and 5, Food Safety Officer in the A.P. Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration Subordinate Service on October 3 and 4 and for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in the A.P. Transport Subordinate Service on October 6.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination / employment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.