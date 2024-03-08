Hall tickets for Group-I exam in Andhra Pradesh can be downloaded from March 10

March 08, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIJAYWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the screening test (objective type) for the recruitment of Group-I posts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon (Paper-I) and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Paper-II) at 18 district centres on March 17, 2024.

In a statement on March 8 (Friday), APPSC Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said that the hall tickets could be downloaded from the APPSC official website https://psc.ap.gov.in from March 10.

He advised the candidates to download the hall tickets well in advance and go through the guidelines and instructions thereon. “The candidates should ensure the location of the test centre well in advance so that they can reach there on time, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.