The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Tuesday informed that the half-yearly examination for All India Services (AIS) Officers/State Officers for the September-2024 term, scheduled to be held from September 10 to September 13, has been postponed on administrative grounds.

In a statement, Commission Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the revised examination scheduled dates would be intimated later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.