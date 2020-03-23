Half of Vijayawada declared as containment zone

Following the confirmation of positive COVID-19 case in Mekavari Street of Kothapeta area in the city, District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz declared 30 municipal wards that fall under three-kilometre radius zone of the patient’s location as containment zone. Meanwhile, as part of the state lockdown, entire city would be cordoned off with the police enforcing it.

The municipal wards 19, 20, 21 and 22 forming Krishnalanka of the East Constituency and 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 47, 48, 49, 50 and 51 wards in the West and Central constituencies will be under strict lockdown as per the Collector’s order.

Area to be sealed

The authorities will seal the entire geographical area of the wards, bar entry and exit of people to and out of the zone, ban vehicular movement besides setting up of 12 check-posts with officials from the police, health and municipal departments 24x7 to curtail the movement of the public and vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sudhakar and Additional Medical Officer of Health, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Dr. Babu Srinivas have been appointed as nodal officers for the containment zone to implement the orders.

Samples collected

Meanwhile, the samples from 500 families in the patient’s neighbourhood have been collected for COVID-19 tests.

The Collector has clamped Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. across the district to prevent the formation of large public gatherings in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of the lockdown, only establishments offering essential services and goods will be allowed to open.

District Surveillance and Contact Tracing Team headed by a Deputy Collector in addition to the Police and Rapid Response Team of Medical Department has been constituted. As of Sunday, 1,044 foreign returnees have been identified and are under observation, officials said.

People with COVID-19 symptoms or those in the know of people with such symptoms could reach district control room by dialling 7995 244260.