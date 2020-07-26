Half of the patients in Nellore in 21-40 age group: officials

Nellore reported five more COVID deaths taking its toll to 28 and added 329 new cases to its tally in the last 24 hours.

Over 2,000 patients of the total 4,354 positive cases in Nellore district were in the age group of 21 to 40, health officials said.

Officials on toes

Meanwhile, health authorities in Prakasam district that saw 248 cases on Sunday were on their toes identifying the contacts. The district also reported one death pushing up its toll to 48.

As of Sunday, there are 1,618 active cases and 15 deaths had occurred in the last seven days. As many as 11 new very active clusters were created while health workers traced 915 primary and 1,006 secondary contacts of the infected persons and isolated them.

Ongole tally rises to 728

Much to the relief of officials, as many as 150 patients-- 96 in COVID hospitals and 54 in COVID Care Centres in Prakasam district were discharged. With the addition of 35 cases, the tally in Ongole rose to 728. It is followed by Markapur, where the number of confirmed cases went up to 521 with 31 new cases. Kandukur registered 24 new cases taking the count to 317 in the town.

The fresh cases also came from Chimakurthy(5), Pedda Dornala(5), Yaddanapudi(4), Darsi(4), Tangutur(3), Podili(3), Tripurantakam(3), Thallur(3), Giddalur(3), Chinnaganjam(2), Korisapadu(2), Inkollu(2), Martur(2), Chandrasekarapuram(2), Lingasamudram(2), Singarayakonda(2), Cumbum(2) and Bestavaripeta(2).