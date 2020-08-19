Half of inmates in Kadpa central jail test positive

KADAPA

19 August 2020 22:41 IST

‘Nutritious food will be supplied to boost their immunity’

Almost half of the total inmates of the Kadapa Central Prison have been tested positive for coronavirus.

As the authorities have made testing mandatory for every inmate after sample tests done a fortnight ago found symptoms in many. Now, 337 of the total 700 inmates have been confirmed positive for the infection during the second round of testing.

At a special meeting held in the chambers of the jail Superintendent on Wednesday, it was decided to provide nutritional food and medicines to the inmates. As isolation facility has already been set up on the jail premises, the authorities decided to supply milk and egg for two weeks and chicken twice a week to boost the immunity of the inmates, apart from procuring hot water dispensing equipment.

Meanwhile, Kadapa Collector Ch. Hari Kiran asked the jail officials to keep a watch on the inmates with co-morbid conditions, especially those having diabetes and high blood pressure.

“The inmates with co-morbid conditions will undergo test again through the VRDL in case any fresh symptoms appear. As the home isolation kits do not contain Vitamin C and D tablets, we have authorised the superintendent to supply them to all inmates,” said DIG of Prisons M. Varaprasad.

Oxygen cylinders

Recently, the authorities found that the oxygen cylinders in the jail were not in working condition. They have decided to either get them repaired or buy new ones.