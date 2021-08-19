Half of Chittoor district registering more than normal positivity rate

Officials told to intensify field operations

As the daily cases of COVID-19 continue to be above 200 during the last five months, and half of the mandals in Chittoor district registering more than normal positivity rate, Collector M. Hari Narayanan has instructed the Revenue, ICDS, Medical and Health Department officials to focus on curtailing the cases by intensifying field operations. Addressing the officials on COVID duties here, The Collector said majority of the daily infections were reported under 52 primary health centres in 32 mandals.

He said priority should be given to vaccination of pregnant women, and completing the target among the 45-plus age group, of which 52,560 persons were yet to be vaccinated, while the second dose had to be given to 45,000 persons. Mr. Narayanan told COVID task force officials to chart out the vaccination requirement for the 18-plus age group, and process the action plan to cover 100% target of pregnant women.

Referring to the third wave threat and its possible impact on children, the Collector said that task force teams should visit schools and monitor the children’s health condition. If they showed COVID-related symptoms, they should be taken care of, and the primary and second contacts should be traced forthwith.

With increased public movement post the lockdown relaxation, the teams on COVID duties should also monitor the COVID-appropriate behavior at the public places and take corrective steps, the Collector added.