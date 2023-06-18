Half-day schools extended till June 24 in Andhra Pradesh

June 18, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, the School Education Department has decided to extend half-day schools by another week, till June 24.

In a statement on Sunday, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar said all government and private schools across the State should follow the extended half-day school norm. The schools will function from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. He said students would be served raagi porridge from 8.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and mid-day-meal from 11.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

