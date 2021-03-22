Half-day school from April 1

Vijayawada

22 March 2021 19:11 IST

The State government has announced half-day schools for Classes 1 to 10 from April 1 in view of the rising temperatures and the looming threat of the second wave of COVID-19.

It was stated in a press release by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh that the classes would begin at 7.45 a.m. and end at 12.30 p.m. Students would then be provided mid-day meals.

The 10th class examinations would be held as scheduled in June.

Mr. Suresh said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keeping a close watch on the COVID situation and did not want to take any chances as far as the safety of children was concerned. The department, therefore, resolved to restrict the duration of in-person classes.

Reports were sought from the District Education Officers on the COVID prevention measures, to take appropriate remedial action.