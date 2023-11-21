ADVERTISEMENT

Half-charred remains of a woman’s body found in Chittoor

November 21, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

The Somala police of the Chittoor district found half-charred remains of a woman’s dead body near Indiramma colony on Tuesday.

The initially unidentifiable body was believed to be of an aged woman, which was burnt with petrol. However, further investigations revealed the identity of the deceased as Vijaya Lakshmi, the wife of a retired government employee Koteswara Rao.

Somala Circle Inspector Krishna Reddy told the media that they were investigating the motive behind the mysterious death. The body was shifted to the government hospital for the postmortem.

