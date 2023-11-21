HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Half-charred remains of a woman’s body found in Chittoor

November 21, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

The Somala police of the Chittoor district found half-charred remains of a woman’s dead body near Indiramma colony on Tuesday.

The initially unidentifiable body was believed to be of an aged woman, which was burnt with petrol. However, further investigations revealed the identity of the deceased as Vijaya Lakshmi, the wife of a retired government employee Koteswara Rao.

Somala Circle Inspector Krishna Reddy told the media that they were investigating the motive behind the mysterious death. The body was shifted to the government hospital for the postmortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.