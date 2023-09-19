Haldiram’s first train-themed restaurant of Andhra Pradesh opened in Vijayawada

September 19, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Haldiram’s, makers of traditional snacks and sweets, opened its first outlet in Andhra Pradesh, ‘Haldiram’s on Wheels’, on the premises of Vijayawada railway station on September 19 (Tuesday).

After Nagpur, Vijayawada is the second city in India where the Haldiram’s has opened a train-themed restaurant.

The restaurant, with the ambience of a luxury express train, was inaugurated by Haldiram’s chairman Shiv Kishan Agarwal and South Central Railway (SCR) Divisional Railway Manager (Vijayawada) Narendra A. Patil.

The seating capacity inside the coach is 46, while it is 64 in the space outside the coach, said G. Mangesh, Haldiram’s Manager (Operations), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“We are planning five more such train coach-themed restaurants in the country, with Mumbai getting three of them,” said Mr. Mangesh, adding that the restaurant of this style had been a hit among the food lovers in Nagpur.

“Vijayawada will get three more outlets soon. We are in the process of finalising the locations,” said Mr. Mangesh.

The restaurant serves 126 varieties of delicacies from across the country, under the company’s ‘India Ka Swaad’ concept. There is also an array of fusion dishes that combine traditional flavours with a contemporary twist, in addition to sweets.

The restaurant remains open round the clock. One can also order food online through aggregators such as Swiggy, Zomato and IRCTC Catering.