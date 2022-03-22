Haj embarkation point to be at Vijayawada airport

Pilgrimage to begin in the next two months

Pilgrimage to begin in the next two months

Deputy Chief Minister Sk. Amzath Basha said that the embarkation point for Haj pilgrimage will be set up at the Vijayawada airport.

Speaking at the AP Haj Committee meeting held in the city on Tuesday, Mr. Basha said that the State government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given utmost importance to the Muslim community, unlike the previous government. He thanked Mr. Reddy for making Urdu language the second official language of the State. Haj Committee chairman Gousal Azam said that Haj pilgrimage would begin in the next two months. He said the Haj Committee would meet the Chief Minister regarding the establishment of a Haj house in Vijayawada. Actor Ali who also took part in the meeting opined that the establishment of a Haj house in A.P. on the lines of the one in Hyderabad would be helpful for pilgrims. Minorities Finance Corporation chairman Sk. Asif, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi and others were present.