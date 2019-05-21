Haj Committee finalises fares for pilgrimage

The Haj Committee has announced the fares for Haj pilgrimage bringing in a clarity about the overall pilgrimage expenditure.

The closest embarkation points for the pilgrims of the State are Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai and a majority of them have preferred Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Out of all those selected for the pilgrimage from the State by the Haj Committee 1,430 have opted to embark at the Hyderabad airport and 447 Bengaluru airport, AP Haj Committee chief executive officer S. Md. Tajuddin said in a release.

Two categories

As per the fare chart, those embarking at Hyderabad have to pay ₹2.77 lakh and those embarking at Bengaluru have to pay ₹2.90 lakh. In addition, the pilgrims have to pay ₹9,150 towards Qurbani. While this is for the pilgrims under no cooking, no transport zone (NCNTZ category) those who opted the Azizia category have to pay ₹2.40 lakh (Hyderabad) and ₹2.53 lakh (Bengaluru). Most of the pilgrims have chosen Azizia category.

Advance paid

A majority of the pilgrims have already paid the advance amount and there was no clarity on the final amount until the latest announcement of the fares. Pilgrims have to pay the balance amount before June 20 and there will be no further extension of the date, he said.