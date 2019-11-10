Haj application date extended to December 5

The last date for submission of online applications for Haj pilgrimage has been extended to December 5, according to AP Haj Committee.
The November 10 deadline has been extended as the number of applications submitted so far is only around 1,600 against the total quota of around 3,000 pilgrims from the State. For further details call 1800 4257873 or 9346 947743.
